Infiltrator killed along LoC in Rajouri: Army

November 19, 2022 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - SRINAGAR

An infiltrator was killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri’s Naushera Sector, the Army said on November 19.

“During the intervening night of November 17-18, at approximately 11 p.m. an Infiltration bid was foiled in Naushera Sector [J&K], wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate our minefield,” the Army said.

The body of the terrorist was recovered along with warlike stores on Nov. 19.