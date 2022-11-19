Infiltrator killed along LoC in Rajouri: Army

November 19, 2022 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

This image made out of Google Maps locates the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

An infiltrator was killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri’s Naushera Sector, the Army said on November 19.

“During the intervening night of November 17-18, at approximately 11 p.m. an Infiltration bid was foiled in Naushera Sector [J&K], wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate our minefield,” the Army said.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  5. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the terrorist was recovered along with warlike stores on Nov. 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US