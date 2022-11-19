Infiltrator killed along LoC in Rajouri: Army

An infiltrator was killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri’s Naushera Sector, the Army said on November 19.
“During the intervening night of November 17-18, at approximately 11 p.m. an Infiltration bid was foiled in Naushera Sector [J&K], wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate our minefield,” the Army said.
Trending
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
- Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
- Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested
ADVERTISEMENT
The body of the terrorist was recovered along with warlike stores on Nov. 19.
ADVERTISEMENT