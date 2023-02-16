Infiltrator killed along LoC in north Kashmir, says Army

February 16, 2023 11:18 am | Updated February 17, 2023 12:30 am IST - Srinagar

One unidentified infiltrator was killed and two others were pushed back during an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Thursday.

Meanwhile, after gunshot-like sounds sparked panic among locals in Srinagar’s Qamarwari area in the afternoon, the J&K police launched an investigation into the incident.

An Indian Army spokesman said the Army thwarted an infiltration attempt in the Tangdhar Sector on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and “prevented efforts of Pakistan to destabilise peace and tranquillity in Kashmir valley”.

“Alert troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected movement of three terrorists on this side of the LoC, while they were approaching the fence. On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and the alert troops, resulting in successful elimination of one terrorist,” the Army said.

The Army said another infiltrator was “grievously injured” in the firefight. “The injured terrorist managed to flee to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) along with the third terrorist, taking advantage of darkness,” the Army said.

The security forces recovered the body of the slain infiltrator from the encounter site and his identity could not be ascertained immediately. “One AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and a large quantity of war-like stores were also recovered,” the Army said.

The Army said continued infiltration bids along the LoC were “an uncanny reminder of Pakistan’s efforts to orchestrate terrorism in Kashmir valley and disrupt peace and harmony, while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding”.

Top Army officials of India and Pakistan agreed to respect the 2002 ceasefire agreement in 2020.

Meanwhile, a J&K Police spokesman, in a tweet, said specific input about the infiltrators was generated by the Kupwara police and the infiltrating group was intercepted in Saidpora forward area with the help of the police.

In Srinagar, the J&K police launched a major search operation after gunshot-like sounds were reported from Srinagar’s Qamarwari area on Thursday afternoon.

“Some gunshot-like sound was heard in Qamarwari area. A police team was in the locality to ascertain facts. There is no damage or injury whatsoever,” the police said.

The police also refuted reports that there was an attempt to attack a government official in the area.

