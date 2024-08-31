Infiltration of Bangladeshis in Tripura continues, more arrests reported

Despite tightened security efforts, illegal infiltration from Bangladesh into Tripura continues. The Border Security Force (BSF), police and other law enforcement agencies are detaining intruders on a daily basis.

This recent wave of infiltration began in July, when Bangladesh experienced its first spell of unrest due to anti-government job quota protests. The number of crossings increased after the fall of the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, according to a security official.

Although 95% of the State’s 856-km border with Bangladesh is fenced, intruders are still managing to enter by “negotiating the border fence”, which involves cutting the fence, creating a hole and using a ladder to jump over. While many intruders are being caught at the border, some are also being detected at railway stations and bus terminals, and a significant number are remaining undetected or identified at a later time.

Recent records show that infiltration is not limited to traditional “red spots,” but is also occurring in previously quiet areas indicating that some Bangladeshis are desperate to enter India at any point. The security establishments in Tripura have not officially linked this infiltration to the current situation in Bangladesh nor have they stated that any of the detainees are affiliated with a specific political party in Bangladesh.

An officer from Agartala police station on Saturday (August 31, 2024) said they have arrested two Bangladeshi youths who took jobs at a business centre in Agartala. This arrest was on the basis of the confession of another arrested youth.

The BSF reported the arrest of one man and the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala railway station reported the detention of two Bangladeshis, including a woman, on Saturday.

