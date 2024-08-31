GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Infiltration of Bangladeshis in Tripura continues, more arrests reported

Recent records show that infiltration is not limited to traditional “red spots,” but is also occurring in previously quiet areas

Updated - August 31, 2024 07:42 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
File picture of Border Security Force (BSF) officials patrolling the India-Bangladesh rail line in Agartala, Tripura

File picture of Border Security Force (BSF) officials patrolling the India-Bangladesh rail line in Agartala, Tripura | Photo Credit: ANI

Despite tightened security efforts, illegal infiltration from Bangladesh into Tripura continues. The Border Security Force (BSF), police and other law enforcement agencies are detaining intruders on a daily basis.

In Tripura, BSF apprehends 10 Bangladesh nationals using fake Aadhaar cards

This recent wave of infiltration began in July, when Bangladesh experienced its first spell of unrest due to anti-government job quota protests. The number of crossings increased after the fall of the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, according to a security official.

Although 95% of the State’s 856-km border with Bangladesh is fenced, intruders are still managing to enter by “negotiating the border fence”, which involves cutting the fence, creating a hole and using a ladder to jump over. While many intruders are being caught at the border, some are also being detected at railway stations and bus terminals, and a significant number are remaining undetected or identified at a later time.

ALSO READ: Tripura’s connectivity project with Bangladesh may be delayed: Minister

Recent records show that infiltration is not limited to traditional “red spots,” but is also occurring in previously quiet areas indicating that some Bangladeshis are desperate to enter India at any point. The security establishments in Tripura have not officially linked this infiltration to the current situation in Bangladesh nor have they stated that any of the detainees are affiliated with a specific political party in Bangladesh.

An officer from Agartala police station on Saturday (August 31, 2024) said they have arrested two Bangladeshi youths who took jobs at a business centre in Agartala. This arrest was on the basis of the confession of another arrested youth.

The BSF reported the arrest of one man and the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala railway station reported the detention of two Bangladeshis, including a woman, on Saturday.

Related Topics

Bangladesh / India-Bangladesh / Tripura / defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.