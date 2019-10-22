Army expects rise in infiltration bids in Tangdhar sector

The Army expects an increase in infiltration attempts over the next month-and-a-half, before it starts snowing, with militants gathered at about 7-8 staging points north of the Pir Panjal region of Kashmir, army sources said on Monday.

Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Sunday that it had targeted four such staging posts across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar and Keran sectors on Saturday night.

“Tanghdar sector is a target for infiltration as it’s the shortest distance to enter Kashmir valley from the North side and the next one-and-half-months is crucial before winter sets in” as an increase in infiltration attempts is expected, said an Army source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Gen. Rawat had asserted that three camps had been destroyed and that the damage to the fourth facility was being ascertained. “The launch pads that were hit were located 10-12 km inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) from the LoC,” the source said.

The Army had stated that after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked cease fire violations targeting civilians “calibrated escalation of area weapons was undertaken by the Indian side in which terrorist launch pads, Pakistan Army posts giving incidental protection to these launch pads, and certain gun positions were hit.” The Army had used 155mm Bofors artillery guns to undertake the firing assault.

There have been several instances of heavy artillery being used by both sides in the last few months.

J&K Governor warns Pakistan

A day after the flare-up at the LoC in Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday warned Pakistan “to mend ways on instigating militancy, else security forces will cross the line to launch attacks”.

“War is a bad thing and no solution to the issues. But if Pakistan doesn’t mend its ways and stop sending infiltrators to this side, the Army will cross LoC and damage all militant camps there,” Mr. Malik said.

Speaking on the occasion of ‘Police Commemoration Day’ in Srinagar’s Zewan, Mr. Malik asked the armed youth to join the peace process. “I want to ask these boys who are roaming around, what have they achieved?” he said, in a veiled reference to active militants.

The Governor praised the J&K Police for “meeting all challenges with full professional capability, post abrogation of Article 370 amid apprehensions of law and order issues”. “The police have proved their mettle on the militancy front and are dealing with the menace in a very professional manner,” he added.

Paying tributes to 292 deceased personnel, including 30 officers and jawans, of the J&K Police, the Governor said, “The country is indebted to all these martyrs and will always remember their sacrifices for upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of the people.”

He said the government would pay special attention to the police force’s issues and take more steps for ensuring their welfare, including enhancement of compensation to the families of martyrs and incentives to the SPOs.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said, “This important day reminds us of the sacrifices of our brave soldiers who lay down their lives fighting terrorism for the unity and integrity of the nation. We salute their courage and valour.”