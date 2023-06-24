ADVERTISEMENT

Infiltration bid foiled, soldier injured in J&K's Poonch

June 24, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - Poonch/Jammu

A massive search operation is underway to trace and neutralise the terrorists.

PTI

Security personnel patrol near the site of encounter between militants and security forces in Bhata Durian area of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

An Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists who were attempting to cross the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The encounter took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector late on Friday night when the Indian troops noticed at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate into India under the cover of thick foliage and darkness, they said.

A soldier was injured in the brief firing and the terrorists managed to slip into the nearby dense forest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway to trace and neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US