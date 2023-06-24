HamberMenu
Infiltration bid foiled, soldier injured in J&K's Poonch

A massive search operation is underway to trace and neutralise the terrorists.

June 24, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - Poonch/Jammu

PTI
Security personnel patrol near the site of encounter between militants and security forces in Bhata Durian area of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. File photo

Security personnel patrol near the site of encounter between militants and security forces in Bhata Durian area of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

An Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists who were attempting to cross the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The encounter took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector late on Friday night when the Indian troops noticed at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate into India under the cover of thick foliage and darkness, they said.

A soldier was injured in the brief firing and the terrorists managed to slip into the nearby dense forest.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway to trace and neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

