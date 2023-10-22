ADVERTISEMENT

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Uri sector

October 22, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Srinagar

The army said contact was established with the infiltrating terrorists and a firefight ensued

PTI

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Representative image | Photo Credit: Channi Anand

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the army said on Sunday.

"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 21 Oct 23, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along #LoC in #Uri sector, Baramulla,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army wrote in a post on X.

Six pistols and four hand grenades have been seized, the army said, adding that the operation is underway.

