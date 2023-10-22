HamberMenu
Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Uri sector

The army said contact was established with the infiltrating terrorists and a firefight ensued

October 22, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Representative image

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Representative image | Photo Credit: Channi Anand

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the army said on Sunday.

"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 21 Oct 23, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along #LoC in #Uri sector, Baramulla,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army wrote in a post on X.

The army said contact was established with the infiltrating terrorists and a firefight ensued.

Six pistols and four hand grenades have been seized, the army said, adding that the operation is underway.

