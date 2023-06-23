Infiltration bid foiled in J&K, four terrorists killed

June 23, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Srinagar

Four terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector on Friday, police said.

The infiltration bid was foiled in Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Security forces had foiled an infiltration bid last Friday as well when five terrorists were killed in Jumagund area of Keran sector.

Earlier on Thursday, Anantnag Police arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-associated terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in the Bijbhera area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The police have also recovered ₹1 lakh, 12 AK 47 rounds, and one grenade from their possession. The Anantnag Police have registered the case under the relevant sections at Bijbehara police station.

On June 16, the Joint security forces on early Friday in a major operation neutralized five highly trained foreign terrorists of JK Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Jumagund area near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.