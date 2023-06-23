HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K, four terrorists killed

The infiltration bid was foiled in Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

June 23, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Srinagar

Agencies
Photo used for representational purpose only. Security personnels rush towards an encounter site. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. Security personnels rush towards an encounter site. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Four terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector on Friday, police said.

The infiltration bid was foiled in Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Security forces had foiled an infiltration bid last Friday as well when five terrorists were killed in Jumagund area of Keran sector.

Earlier on Thursday, Anantnag Police arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-associated terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in the Bijbhera area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The police have also recovered ₹1 lakh, 12 AK 47 rounds, and one grenade from their possession. The Anantnag Police have registered the case under the relevant sections at Bijbehara police station.

On June 16, the Joint security forces on early Friday in a major operation neutralized five highly trained foreign terrorists of JK Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Jumagund area near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.