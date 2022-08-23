Army foils Infiltration bid in J&K’s Rajouri

A search operation in the area is underway to track the movement of suspected infiltrators in Naushera sector.

PTI Jammu
August 23, 2022 09:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Army personnel maintain vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Following a movement of suspected infiltrators in Naushera sector on early Tuesday, a search operation was conducted in the area and the operation is underway. Further details are awaited, he said.

According to officials, a group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Naushera under the cover of darkness from across the border.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on Monday, they said, adding the alert Army troops who were observing the movement of the terrorists laid a cordon and started a search of the area on Tuesday morning.

It is not immediately known whether any terrorist was injured or killed in the explosion, officials said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The latest infiltration bid in the Naushera sector comes close on the heels of the arrest of a highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for an intelligence unit of Pakistani army, in an injured condition by Army on Sunday.

Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested for the second time in the past six years while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
national security
armed Forces
terrorism (crime)
Jammu and Kashmir
emergency planning

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app