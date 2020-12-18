Infected people should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution: Ministry

NEW DELHI

18 December 2020 17:04 IST

Online registration mandatory to get vaccination

Online registration is mandatory to get COVID-19 vaccination and only after that, information on the site to visit and the time will be shared with a person, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A photo ID is a must for both registration and verification at the session site. Following registration, a beneficiary will receive an SMS on his or her registered mobile number on the due date, place and time of vaccination. Also, after all doses of the vaccine are administered, a QR code based certificate will be sent to the registered mobile number, says the Ministry.

“Protective levels of antibodies are generally developed two weeks after receiving the 2nd dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and it must be ensured that the entire schedule of vaccination is completed by only one type of vaccine, as different vaccines are not interchangeable,’’ it states.

It is also advisable to receive a complete schedule of vaccine, irrespective of past history of infection with COVID-19. This will help in developing a strong immune response against the disease, it notes.

“Persons with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of spreading the same to others at vaccination sites. For this reason, infected individuals should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution,’’ it says.

Ayush guidelines

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, speaking at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week on Friday, said a study done by the Ministry of Ayush during the pandemic noted that more than 86 per cent of the people surveyed used Ayush guidelines and medicines during the pandemic for self-care.

“Around 1.47 crore people were surveyed online by the Ministry, out of which 15,000 were infected by the virus. Also, the 2/3rd people amongst the infected ones who followed guidelines had an only mild infection and did not suffer severity,” he said.

Dr. Kotecha explained that during the pandemic months, a few medicines showed 500-600 per cent growth, overall the traditional medicine industry size grew by 44 per cent. One hundred and four studies were on at 35 locations in the country and out of those, 3 are clinical ones to gauge the effectiveness of various Ayush medicines on people. “We are going to publish the observation soon for the people and medical fraternity to know and understand the benefits,” he added.