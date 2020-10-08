Induction of Rafale, Apache will transform IAF: President Kovind

New Delhi

08 October 2020 11:37 IST

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the President said the nation remains indebted to the contribution of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the Indian Air Force into an even more formidable strategic force.

The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence, Kovind tweeted.

On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the president said in another tweet.