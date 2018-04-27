National

Indu Malhotra takes oath as SC judge

Senior advocate Indu Malhotra was on Friday administered the oath of office as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, making her the first woman lawyer to enter the top judiciary directly.

With Justice Malhotra joining the bench, the strength of the Supreme Court is now 25, against the sanctioned strength of 31, including the CJI.

Justice Malhotra was administered the oath of office and secrecy in a ceremony held at court number 1 in the apex court.

