Indonesia floods, landslides kill 28, four missing

The national disaster management agency BNPB said in a statement that flooding since May 11 night had brought mud to the Tanah Datar regency, affecting five sub-districts

Published - May 12, 2024 01:39 pm IST - JAKARTA

Rescuers put the body of a victim of a flash flood on a gurney at a local community health center in Padang Pariaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Rescuers put the body of a victim of a flash flood on a gurney at a local community health center in Padang Pariaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Heavy rain brought floods and landslides to Indonesia's province of West Sumatra, killing at least 28, with four still missing, authorities said on May 12.

"There are 28 people killed, and we are still searching for four others who are missing," Abdul Malik, the chief of the provincial rescue team, told Reuters.

The national disaster management agency BNPB said in a statement that flooding since Saturday night had brought mud to the Tanah Datar regency, affecting five sub-districts.

BNPB said its latest assessment showed 84 housing units and 16 bridges were affected by the disaster, adding that heavy equipment had been deployed to speed up the clearing of road access.

