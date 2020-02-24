Indo-U.S. relationship no longer just another partnership: Modi

Ahmedabad

24 February 2020 14:36 IST

“Welcome to world’s biggest democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights.

Welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera stadium here, he said a “new history” is being created. The visit of Mr. Trump to India with his family shows strong ties between India and the U.S., said Mr. Modi.

“Welcome to world’s biggest democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the trust between India and U.S. is historic. “When I met Mr. Trump for the first time, he said India has a true friend in White House. Mr. Trump was true to his words,” Mr. Modi said.

Just like USA, India is also enthusiastic about change. India has the world's biggest health insurance scheme, biggest sanitation scheme, biggest solar park, largest financial inclusion scheme, Mr. Modi lists out his government's achievements.