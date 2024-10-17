Indo-Turkiye Friendship Association announced; It aims to strengthen ties through economy, culture, and language initiatives

In move towards strengthening relations between India and Turkiye, the constitution of the Indo-Turkiye Friendship Association (ITFA) was announced in Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). The initiative aims to foster cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, culture and tourism, science and technology, and education between the two countries.

At a media interaction, Consul General of Turkiye in Hyderabad, Orhan Yalman Okan, and ITFA Chairman Faiz Khan underscored measures the association would take up to strengthen ties between the countries.

3.5 lakh Indians visited Turkiye in 2023

Mr. Okan noted that one of the key objectives of ITFA is to introduce Hyderabad as an important destination for Turkish tourists. Discussing tourism, the Consul General said that as many as 2.8 lakh Indians visited Turkiye in 2022, with the number rising to 3.5 lakh in 2023. Turkiye now expects this figure to reach 4 lakh shortly. He also noted Turkiye’s status as the third most visited country in the world, after France and Spain.

Telugu films shot in Turkiye

Highlighting the cultural connection, Mr. Okan mentioned that Telugu films are being shot in Turkiye, and pointed to an increase in the number of film shoots there. “Maybe 50 filmmakers and producers from Tollywood have come here. I introduced them to filming opportunities and the financial incentives we are providing to foreign filmmakers in Turkiye,” he said, adding that the number of Telugu films shot in the country is steadily growing.

Turkish language courses introduced in MANUU

Additionally, there is a rising interest among Indians in learning the Turkish language. For the first time, Turkish language courses have been introduced in Hyderabad at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, marking an important cultural connection between the two nations. A joint cultural event involving groups from both countries was proposed, he said. Further, an education fair which would introduce Turkish universities to Indian students is in the offing.

Faiz Khan, chairman of ITFA, said the association will focus on commonalities between India and Turkiye, organising cultural events. “I found a lot of similarity between the two countries in many ways, apart from heritage, culture, history and all that, the way we are progressing,” he said, adding that the viewership of Turkish series in India is high. “The biggest untapped thing we have here is Hyderabad,” he said.

Taking questions on the conflict in West Asia, the Consul General said that they are concerned about the situation of the Palestinians. He added that the country has urged that the bloodshed be stopped as soon as possible. Global tensions, he said, would affect the economy. Touching upon the Russia - Ukraine conflict, he said, “Turkiye has been pushing them a lot to bring them to the same table.”