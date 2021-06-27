Indo-Japanese partnership during COVID-19 relevant for global stability: PM Modi

The PM was speaking after virtually inaugurating a Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen Academy set up at the premises of the Ahmedabad Management Association.

The Indo-Japanese partnership during the COVID-19 crisis is relevant for global stability and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 27.

The PM was speaking after virtually inaugurating a Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen Academy set up at the premises of the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) here.

Mr. Modi, in his address via video conference, said the opening of the Zen garden and the Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad will deepen ties between the two countries.

“The current Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, is a very straight-forward person. PM Suga and I believe, during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the Indo-Japanese friendship and our partnership has become even more relevant for global stability and prosperity. Today, when we are facing several global challenges, it is the need of the hour that our friendship and relationship get stronger day by day,” Mr. Modi said.

He said efforts like setting up of the Kaizen Academy were a beautiful reflection of this relationship.

“I would like the Kaizen Academy to spread the work culture of Japan in India, and increase business interaction between the two countries. We also have to give new energy to the efforts already going on in this direction. I am sure our efforts will continue like this, and India and Japan will together reach new heights of development,” he said.

Mr. Modi also said whenever he talks to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, the latter recalls his visit to Gujarat.

‘Zen-Kaizen’ at the AMA seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape and architecture. It is a joint endeavour of the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and the Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat, supported by the Hyogo International Association (HIA), Japan, a release earlier said.