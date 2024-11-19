 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indira Gandhi protected environment, which is under 'systematic assault' now: Jairam Ramesh

Speaking on the former prime minister’s birth anniversary, Mr. Ramesh said Indira Gandhi gave Indian science and technology a renewed push and fresh momentum

Published - November 19, 2024 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) hailed former prime minister Indira Gandhi's contribution in shaping laws and institutions protecting the environment and natural heritage, which he claimed were under "systematic assault" these past few years.

Mr. Ramesh's remarks came on the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi.

"Today is the 107th birth anniversary of an extraordinary woman, who was not just born into history but who went on to shape it in so many ways. She would often quote the advice given by her grandfather - There are those who work and there are those who claim credit; try to be in the first group since there is far less competition there!" he said.

Indira Gandhi worked untiringly but without making bombastic claims, Mr. Ramesh said.

He said Indira Gandhi gave Indian science and technology a renewed push and fresh momentum, especially in agriculture, space, atomic energy and defence.

“Public sector giants that have done the country proud owe much to her leadership,” he said.

The former environment minister said, "Today, as the capital chokes, we also recall Indira Gandhi, the deeply committed naturalist who shaped the laws and institutions for protecting the environment and our natural heritage - that, sadly, are under systematic assault these past few years."

“She walked the talk when she advocated maintaining ecological balance while pursuing economic growth,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Published - November 19, 2024 12:20 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.