IndiGo transports over 200 stranded Vietnamese nationals to Delhi to facilitate return to Vietnam

An IndiGo flight. File

An IndiGo flight. File   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The charter was initiated by the Vietnam Embassy.

Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said it operated two chartered flights to transport over 200 stranded Vietnamese nationals from various Indian cities to Delhi to facilitate their return to their country.

The charter was initiated by the Vietnam Embassy and the flights were operated while observing all precautionary measures, IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo’s Bengaluru-Pune-Delhi flight 6E-9103 transferred a total 103 passengers, while the Gaya-Delhi flight 6E-9102 transferred 99 passengers to Delhi, for their return flight to Vietnam, the airline said.

Our flights aided in the transfer of 202 Vietnamese citizens from Bangalore, Pune and Gaya to Delhi to board their return flight to Vietnam, said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

Earlier also, the Gurugram-based no-frills carrier had flown around 197 stranded Kenyan nationals from Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to Mumbai for their return to Kenya.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
