IndiGo tail-strike: plane arrived in Delhi with damaged belly, but was cleared without inspection

In the latest twist in the recent IndiGo aircraft tail-strike incident, it is learnt that the Airbus A321 Neo plane arrived in Delhi on September 9 with a damaged underbelly after a suspected tail strike, which went completely unnoticed by multiple teams before it was cleared for the next flight to Bengaluru, endangering the lives of all on board. According to sources, an aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) in Delhi has been suspended by the airline for clearing the damaged plane’s departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident came to light only after the plane landed in Bengaluru that evening, and an AME there saw scrapes under its fuselage during an inspection. The aircraft, registered as VT-IBI, has been grounded since then in Bengaluru, where it is undergoing maintenance work. An image of the damaged plane, showing the abrasion marks on the underside of the fuselage extending from the wings almost till the tail end, has gone viral on social media.

Also read | SpiceJet vs IndiGo: How pandemic set the two airlines on diverging paths

Earlier this week, a senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said that the regulator had off-rostered the pilots as well as the cabin crew following a tail-strike incident involving IndiGo flight 6E 6054, which took off from Delhi at 3:50 p.m. and arrived in Bengaluru at 6:15 p.m. But the latest information shared by sources indicate that the regulator may have to expand its enquiry to cover negligence by AME personnel as well as the crew of the previous flight, as there may have been a crew change involved. A senior DGCA official declined to comment on this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engineer suspended

It could not be ascertained how many flights the aircraft flew with its damaged fuselage, as the airline did not respond to a query on where and when the tail strike occurred.

However, multiple sources indicated that an AME in Delhi was suspended by the airline for issuing a “certificate of release to service” to clear the damaged aircraft for the flight to Bengaluru. Sources also say that both the AME and the cockpit crew of 6E 6054 had failed to conduct a walkaround inspection because of rainfall in Delhi. This implies that the tail strike could have happened on the previous sector.

Earlier in the day, the aircraft had flown two more flights: Bengaluru-Delhi (6E 869) and Delhi-Bengaluru (6E 2109). The previous day, it had flown in from Mumbai and had a night halt in Delhi, which is when aircraft typically undergo daily maintenance checks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Failure to inspect

A walkaround inspection of the exterior of a plane is carried out before and after every flight by the AME team. Pilots also do a pre-flight walkaround before every take-off. This is done to check the aircraft structure for damage from impact, or to check for signs of fuel, oil, or hydraulic leaks.

Not only did the AME and cockpit crew of the 6E 6054 Delhi-Bengaluru flight fail to do an inspection, the previous set of crew also failed to inform the AME team of a suspected hard landing or tail strike, which would have resulted in the engineering team extensively checking aircraft structure for defects to ensure that it was serviceable for the next flight. If there are any faults, the AME team either mentions them in the minimum equipment list and declares the aircraft airworthy subject to specified conditions, or grounds it for repair work.

The kind of abrasions sustained in this incident, extending from the wings of the aircraft almost till the tail, could possibly result in de-pressurisation, leading to a drop in oxygen levels inside the passenger cabin. It can even damage the tail cone, impacting aerodynamic functions as well as the sensitive equipment inside the aircraft such as hydraulics and flight controls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.