IndiGo restores flying allowances for cabin crew

Move comes after crew went on ‘mass sick leave’ to attend recruitment drive by rival airlines

Days after IndiGo’s cabin crew went on mass sick leave sending the airline’s flight schedule haywire, the airline has announced full restoration of their flying allowances to pre-Covid levels apart from a few other benefits.

IndiGo has promised its cabin crew that they would have the opportunity for lateral movement from the smaller ATR planes to Airbus A320 Neos, as well as six days off in a month instead of the four days off they get now, it is reliably learnt.

IndiGo has revised “sector pay” for cabin crew or their flying allowance which constitute a substantial chunk of their salary. A restoration of the full salary to pre-Covid levels will be done in a graded manner, according to an internal e-mail.

On July 2, IndiGo’s on-time performance was only 45%. In other words, as many as 55% of its flights failed to arrive or depart within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. This was due to the airline’s cabin crew going on “mass leave” to attend recruitment drive conducted by several airlines, including Air India.

The airline also reinstated another 8% of salaries for all its pilots from August 31. In April, too, the airline had reinstated the same salary proportion. Their sector pay too would return to pre-COVID level from the end of next month. Pilots’ layover and deadhead (when staff travels from their base to another station to begin their duties) allowance were restored to pre-COVID levels with effect from July 1, 2022.

In April, there were calls from some IndiGo pilots for a mass sick leave over continued pay cuts despite rebound in passenger demand and longer working hours which resulted in the airline suspending some of them.