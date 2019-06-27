IndiGo raises penalties for flight changes in the last 72 hours

A majority of air travellers will now have to pay higher penalties if they cancel their flights or amend their bookings closer to the date of departure. IndiGo, the largest airline by market-share, announced on Thursday that it was raising the fees for making such changes in the last 72 hours before a flight by ₹500.

IndiGo is following in the footsteps of SpiceJet, which earlier this month increased the charges for amendments made by a traveller within 96 hours before the flight’s departure.

IndiGo said the fee for cancellations had been raised to ₹3,500, from ₹3,000, and that for amending a booking had been increased to ₹3,000, from ₹2,500, for flights within the country and the Indian sub-continent. The respective charges for short-haul international flights have been raised to ₹5,000 and ₹4,000. Penalties for longer flights are higher. Charges for cancellations or alterations made earlier than 72 hours before departure remain unchanged.

“This will help us bring down the last-minute changes to a minimum, enabling better capacity utilization on-board,” IndiGo’s Chief Commercial Officer Willy Boulter said in a press statement. “Improved processes will help us to continue providing IndiGo’s on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares. We have revised our flight cancellation and change fee effective midnight today,” he added.

Earlier, SpiceJet had imposed a higher cancellation fee of ₹3,500 for domestic and ₹5,000 for international flights with effect from June 14. The increases were by a similar amount of ₹500.

Together, the two airlines commanded a 63.8% share of the total domestic aviation market in May.

The passenger charter issued by the government in February requires airlines to allow passengers to make cancellations within 24 hours of making a booking without having to pay a penalty. It also laid down various entitlements of passengers in case an airline cancels a flight or when there are delays.

While several airlines allow passengers to cancel for free within 24 hours of booking a ticket, they have now raised penalty charges for certain categories.