India

IndiGo plane diverted to Pakistan due to technical problem: Report

An Indigo aircraft. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI NEW DELHI July 17, 2022 10:10 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 10:10 IST

India's biggest airline, IndiGo, diverted a plane to Karachi in neighbouring Pakistan due to a "technical defect", local news agencies reported on July 17, the second such incident involving an unscheduled landing in less than two weeks.

The flight was to fly to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates from the southern city of Hyderabad.

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan," Reuters local TV partner ANI said in a tweet, quoting the airline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

IndiGo was dispatching an additional flight to Karachi to bring passengers back to Hyderabad, ANI said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SpiceJet said on July 5 a Boeing 737 aircraft from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi due to a fuel indicator light malfunctioning, prompting the airlines watchdog to issue a warning notice.

India has seen a strong revival in domestic and international air travel in the months following lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
India
Pakistan
aviation safety
Read more...