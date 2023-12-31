IndiGo passenger complains about worm in her sandwich, matter being examined, says airline

December 31, 2023 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

An IndiGo passenger took to social media on Saturday to complain about a worm crawling in a sandwich served to her by the airline onboard a flight.

The passenger, Kushboo Gupta, was flying on 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on Friday, and shared a video on Instagram of a worm in her sandwich.

“Despite informing the airline staff about worms in the sandwich, the cabin crew continued to serve these sandwiches to other passengers,” Ms. Gupta said in the video.

The airline in a statement apologised to the passenger, and said it was examining the matter. “The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken,” the airline said.