IndiGo parent signs agreement to bring electric air taxi to India by 2026

November 09, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Tie-up purchasing 200 aircraft, building infrastructure and training pilots

The Hindu Bureau

The parent company of IndiGo, InterGlobe Enterprises, and American aircraft manufacturer Archer Aviation have entered into an agreement to operate an all-electric air taxi service in India by 2026.

The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a proposed partnership to finance the purchase of up to 200 of Archer’s Midnight aircraft for the India operations.

The parties intend to work with select in-country business partners to operate Archer’s aircraft, finance and build vertiport infrastructure, and train pilots and other personnel needed for these operations.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft is a piloted, four-passenger electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft designed to fly up to 100 miles, but with approximately 12 minutes of charge time in between.

