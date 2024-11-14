ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after bomb threat

Updated - November 14, 2024 11:03 am IST - Raipur

The aircraft, which had taken off from Nagpur for Kolkata, was diverted after airport authorities received the threat, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight with 187 passengers and six crew members onboard made an emergency landing at Raipur airport on Thursday (November 14, 2024) morning following a bomb threat to the aircraft, police said.

The aircraft, which had taken off from Nagpur for Kolkata, was diverted after airport authorities received the threat, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The plane landed at the airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur after 9 a.m. and was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, the official said.

The aircraft was being thoroughly checked by the technical staff and bomb squad, he said.

