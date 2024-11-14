IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after bomb threat

A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight with 187 passengers and six crew members onboard made an emergency landing at Raipur airport on Thursday (November 14, 2024) morning following a bomb threat to the aircraft, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircraft, which had taken off from Nagpur for Kolkata, was diverted after airport authorities received the threat, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The plane landed at the airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur after 9 a.m. and was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, the official said.

Also read | Over 30 flights receive hoax bomb threats on October 26

The aircraft was being thoroughly checked by the technical staff and bomb squad, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.