 />
IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after bomb threat

The aircraft, which had taken off from Nagpur for Kolkata, was diverted after airport authorities received the threat, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said

Updated - November 14, 2024 11:03 am IST - Raipur

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight with 187 passengers and six crew members onboard made an emergency landing at Raipur airport on Thursday (November 14, 2024) morning following a bomb threat to the aircraft, police said.

Centre mulling five-year term for those who issue hoax bomb threats 

The aircraft, which had taken off from Nagpur for Kolkata, was diverted after airport authorities received the threat, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The plane landed at the airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur after 9 a.m. and was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, the official said.

Also read | Over 30 flights receive hoax bomb threats on October 26

The aircraft was being thoroughly checked by the technical staff and bomb squad, he said.

Published - November 14, 2024 10:55 am IST

