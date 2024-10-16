GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IndiGo Riyadh-Mumbai flight diverted after security alert, lands safely

IndiGo did not reveal the number of passengers and crew on board or other details

Updated - October 16, 2024 06:34 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
An IndiGo aircraft. File.

An IndiGo aircraft. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Riyadh-Mumbai flight of IndiGo was diverted to Muscat following a "security alert" on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) morning and it landed safely, the airline said.

The aircraft is currently grounded in Muscat, IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; nothing suspicious found

Notably, several flights have received threats that turned out to be hoax in the last few days.

"Flight 6E 74, operating from Riyadh to Mumbai, was redirected to Muscat due to a security-related alert. The aircraft has been isolated, and all passengers have been safely disembarked," the airline statement said.

It did not reveal the number of passengers and crew on board or other details.

"Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We are working closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures are being followed," IndiGo said.

Published - October 16, 2024 06:12 pm IST

