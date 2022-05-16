IndiGo ‘mishandled passengers’, flouted norms: DGCA on airline denying boarding to child with special needs

Representational image | Photo Credit: Reuters

May 16, 2022 18:13 IST

DGCA issues show-cause notice to airline after 3-member fact finding team concludes enquiry

Days after an uproar over IndiGo denying boarding to a passenger with special needs on a flight from Ranchi, the DGCA’s fact-finding committee has prima facie found that the airline mishandled passengers and violated its rules.

“The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations,” according to a statement issued by the DGCA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

IndiGo has been issued a show-cause notice to explain within the next 10 days why “suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them”. The airline will also have the opportunity to present its side of the story in a personal hearing.

Last Monday, the DGCA formed a three-member fact finding committee following widespread outrage over IndiGo refusing to board a wheel-chair borne adolescent with special needs who was accompanied by his parents for a flight from Ranchi to Hyderabad on May 7. The airline said that the passenger was in “panic”, and therefore could be a threat to flight safety.

The fact-finding team was formed after the Civil Aviation Minister responded on Twitter and said there was “zero tolerance” towards such treatment meted out to passengers, and that he would personally enquire into the incident.

IndiGo’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta however backed his airline manager and said “we made the best possible decision in a difficult situation” since the issue concerned flight safety.