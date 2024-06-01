GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight lands in ‘full emergency’ after bomb threat; all 172 passengers disembark safely

This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight after an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat

Updated - June 01, 2024 12:07 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 11:50 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The IndiGo flight landed at around 8.45 a.m. in Mumbai and the passengers’ deplaning has been completed using the step ladder. Respresentational file image.

The IndiGo flight landed at around 8.45 a.m. in Mumbai and the passengers’ deplaning has been completed using the step ladder. Respresentational file image. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in “full emergency” conditions in Mumbai on June 1 after it received a bomb threat, sources have said.

The flight landed at around 8.45 a.m. and the passengers' deplaning has been completed using the step ladder, a source said.

This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat.

Bomb scare on Vistara flight halts air traffic for two hours at Srinagar airport

“Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E5314, operating on Chennai-Mumbai route on Saturday after the pilot informed the Mumbai ATC of an alleged bomb threat to the aircraft,” the source said.

Confirming the alleged bomb threat to its Chennai-Mumbai flight, IndiGo said in a statement, “Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines.” All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft, which is currently undergoing inspection, it said.

“Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area,” it added.

Related Topics

air transport / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.