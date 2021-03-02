NationalNew Delhi 02 March 2021 11:39 IST
IndiGo flight diverts to Karachi due to medical emergency onboard
The flight was coming from Sharjah to Lucknow
A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi airport, in Pakistan on Tuesday after a medical emergency onboard.
The passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo said in a statement.
The airline said the flight – 6E 1412 – coming from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi.
“We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family,” it added.
