National

IndiGo flight diverts to Karachi due to medical emergency onboard

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi airport, in Pakistan on Tuesday after a medical emergency onboard.

The passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline said the flight – 6E 1412 – coming from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi.

“We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family,” it added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 11:40:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/indigo-flight-diverts-to-karachi-due-to-medical-emergency-onboard/article33969531.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY