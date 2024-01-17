GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IndiGo fined ₹1.5 crore for safety violations at Mumbai airport apron

Airline penalised for failing to suitably respond to delays, as well as breach of security protocols

January 17, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
In a viral video, passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai (confirmed by airport sources) due to operational issues are seen eating and sitting on the airport tarmac at Mumbai Airport, in Mumbai on Monday.

In a viral video, passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai (confirmed by airport sources) due to operational issues are seen eating and sitting on the airport tarmac at Mumbai Airport, in Mumbai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Aviation regulatory bodies have imposed a total fine of ₹1.5 crore on IndiGo and ₹90 lakh on Mumbai airport following an incident where passengers occupied the airport apron and sat there following a flight diversion due to long delays after fog in Delhi.

Fines have been imposed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) which oversees airport and aircraft security, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which monitors safety of air travellers.

On Sunday, IndiGo’s flight 6E-2195 from Goa to Delhi, which was already delayed by 12 hours due to its flights from Amritsar and Delhi getting delayed due to intense fog earlier in the day, was diverted to Mumbai. At Mumbai, irate passengers refused to be deplaned and taken to the passenger building and sat in protest at the apron area.

Multiple failures

The BCAS fine has been imposed for the airline’s failure to ensure that passengers underwent security screening at Mumbai airport and allowing them to board their aircraft from the apron itself. It also found the airline in the wrong for failing to report the incident as well as for not effectively responding to growing anger among passengers and deciding to operate the flight from Goa despite repeated delays.

The fine against Mumbai airport was for its failure to deploy sufficient security personnel to cordon off the apron area, contrary to its submission which BCAS has called “false”, as well as for not reporting the incident.

The DGCA’s penalty for the two entities is for the violation of “apron discipline” as passengers spent “considerable time” there which can “jeopardise the safety of the passengers and the aircraft.”

The DGCA also imposed penalties of ₹30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet for not deploying sufficient pilots qualified to fly in low-visibility conditions in the month of December resulting in cancellations, delays and flight diversions.

