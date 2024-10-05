IndiGo facing system slowdown, may lead to slower check-ins

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday (October 5, 2024) said it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting its website and bookings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline also said this may result in slower check-ins and that it is working to restore the normalcy at the earliest.

Also read | SpiceJet vs IndiGo: How pandemic set the two airlines on diverging paths

"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," IndiGo said in a travel advisory posted on X.

It further said, "We are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible." IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights, including international, per day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.