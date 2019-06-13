National

IndiGo announces flights on Buddhist circuit

Indigo aircraft.

Indigo aircraft.  

more-in

12 flights to ply along the route from August 8

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced the launch of 12 flights on the Buddhist circuit including Gaya, Patna and Varanasi.

It will operate its 70-seater ATR aircraft on Kolkata-Gaya, Kolkata–Patna, Kolkata–Varanasi and Gaya–Varanasi from August 8.

In due course, it plans to connect passengers from South East Asia and China to these Buddhist pilgrimage sites, according to its CCO William Boulter.

The country’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo will soon be starting flights to Vietnam and has already announced the launch of flights to Chengdu in China with effect from September 15. It also serves Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Thailand, all of which have sizeable Buddhist population.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
business (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 7:06:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/indigo-announces-flights-on-buddhist-circuit/article27902040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY