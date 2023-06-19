HamberMenu
IndiGo announces 500 Airbus narrowbody aircraft order

June 19 order surpasses Air India’s order in February of 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing.

June 19, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra

Budget carrier IndiGo on June 19 announced a firm order of 500 Airbus A320 family, the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with the French aerospace manufacturer.

The aircraft will be delivered between 2030 and 2035. The airline did not specify the exact mix of A320 and A321 aircraft that comprise the A320 family but said that the order book consists of A320 New Engine Options (NEO), A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft.

The airline already has more than 300 aircraft in its fleet, and another 480 aircraft on order that are yet to be delivered. This means that it has a total expected deliveries of 980 aircraft. Monday’s order surpasses Air India’s order in February of 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing.

“The evaluation of the offers was shared and discussed with IndiGo’s Board, and consequently endorsed,” the airline said in a press statement.

The purchase agreement was signed on June 19 at the Paris Air Show 2023 in the presence of V. Sumantran, Chairman of the Board of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, and Christian Scherer, Airbus’ Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International.

“It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An orderbook now of almost 1.000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India,” the CEO was quoted as saying in the press statement.

