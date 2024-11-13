ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali following volcanic eruption

Updated - November 13, 2024 05:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano located in a remote island in East Nusa Tenggara province erupted earlier this month and has resulted in ash clouds

PTI

Mount Lewotobi spews volcanic ash in East Flores, Indonesia, on November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

IndiGo and Air India on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) cancelled their flights to Bali due to ash clouds from a volcanic eruption in the Indonesian island.

The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano located in a remote island in East Nusa Tenggara province erupted earlier this month and has resulted in ash clouds. These clouds could pose a threat to flight operations and as a result, many airlines have cancelled their services to Bali.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to a recent volcanic eruption in #Bali, flights to/from the region have been cancelled, as ash clouds may impact air travel," IndiGo said in a post on X.

The airline operates a daily flight from Bengaluru to Bali.

An official said Air India has cancelled its Bali flight. It operates a flight every day from Delhi to the Indonesian island. The service was being operated by Vistara, which has now been merged with Air India.

