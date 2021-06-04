Indigenous self-test kits for COVID-19

It should be available in retail within 2-3 days, says company

Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday said it is rolling out 10 lakh self-test kits for COVID-19 and based on consumer demand, it will make 70 lakh units available per week.

The indigenous kit will be available over-the-counter at pharmacies and drug stores across India. Individuals can also order it online through Flipkart, it said.

The product should be available in retail within 2-3 days. The company also plans to make it available on the government e-marketplace, it said.

“Self-testing should slow down the spread of COVID-19 significantly. We aim to make CoviSelf available across the length and breadth of the country, especially for the people residing in rural areas who have limited options for testing, Hasmukh Rawal, MD, said.

Priced at ₹250, CoviSelf has been designed as the mid-nasal swab test and can be self-administered at home.