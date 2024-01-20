Indigenous portable hospital deployed in Ayodhya for Ram Temple ceremony

January 20, 2024 02:30 am | Updated 02:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

India has deployed the indigenous portable hospital — Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISM — at Ayodhya for the inauguration ceremony, the ‘Pran Pratishtha,’ of the Ram Mandir on 22nd January.

The Union Health Ministry and the UP State Government are preparing to cater to approximately 8,000 invitees.

AI equipped facility

“BHISM is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies. It integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in the field,” said a senior Health Ministry official.

Additionally Central Government hospitals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and neighbouring states will remain on alert to address any unforeseen emergency situations.

A team from JPNA Trauma Centre, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, conducted capacity-building exercises, imparting training on Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Triage techniques, Emergency and Trauma Care, for all healthcare workers deployed in Ayodhya.

The International Health (IH) Division of the Health Ministry is also enhancing health facilities at Ayodhya International Airport from an international health perspective.

“A designated team is ready for rapid deployment in the event of emergencies. We are ready to enhance the availability of specialists in critical categories should the need arise during this period,” the official added.

Multiple field hospitals

The Uttar Pradesh Government has bolstered existing medical infrastructure for the event. A control room has been established in the mela area. Also in place are 16 first aid booths, two fully equipped temporary field hospitals with a 20 bedded hospital at TulsiUdyan and 10 bedded hospital at Tent City Ayodhya which will function 24 x 7. Several vector control and disease surveillance measures are also in place, the Ministry said adding that senior health officials recently visited Ayodhya.

“Acknowledging the importance of quality healthcare services, the Union Health Ministry is collaborating closely with the State Government to develop a comprehensive medical preparedness and response plan,” an official said.