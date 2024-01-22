Indigenous mobile hospital saves life at ‘Pran Pratishta’ event in Ayodhya

January 22, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

BHISHM Cube of Project Arogya Maitri, a state-of-the-art indigenous mobile hospital deployed in Ayodhya, played a pivotal role in saving the life of Ramkrishna Srivastava, a 65-year-old Dharmacharya Pramukh and member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Mr. Srivastava suffered a heart attack and a sudden medical emergency during the Pran Pratishta event on Monday, collapsing unconscious, said a senior health official.

The Indian Air Force’s Rapid Response Team from the BHISHM Cube led by Wg. Cdr. Manish Gupta evacuated Mr. Srivastava within minutes of the incident, capitalising on the critical golden hour — the first hour following a traumatic injury or medical event, which is crucial for successful emergency treatment.

“Upon initial assessment, Mr. Srivastava was found to have very high blood pressure, recorded at 210/170 mmHg. The team diagnosed him correctly and treated him as per the appropriate protocol. This prompt treatment led to a significant improvement in his condition,” said the health official.

Quality care

The BHISHM Cube’s advanced facilities and skilled medical personnel ensured that Mr. Srivastava received hospital-quality care on-site, stabilising his condition effectively during the golden hour.

Stating that this crucial intervention allowed for his safe transfer to the civil hospital for further observation and specialised management, the official said the success of this intervention highlights the vital role of mobile hospital units like the BHISHM Cube in providing immediate, high-quality medical care in emergency situations, particularly in scenarios where time is of the essence. Project Arogya Maitri emphasises the efficiency and capability of the mobile hospital in handling such critical situations effectively.

