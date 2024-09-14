Indigenous light tank Zorawar completes preliminary automotive trials

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the preliminary automotive trials of the Indian light tank, Zorawar, meant for deployment in high-altitude areas, it said on Friday.

“During the field trials conducted in the desert terrain, the Light Tank demonstrated exceptional performance, efficiently meeting all the intended objectives. In the initial phase, the tank’s firing performance was rigorously evaluated and it achieved the required accuracy on designated targets,” the DRDO said in a statement.

Zorawar has been developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), under DRDO, in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro Limited. Indian industry including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises contributed to the development of various sub-systems, showcasing the strength of indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities within the country, the statement said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the achievement as a significant milestone towards India’s goal of self-reliance in critical defence systems and technologies.

In April 2021, the Army issued a Request For Information (RFI) for the procurement of 350 light tanks weighing less than 25 tonnes in a phased manner, along with performance-based logistics, niche technologies, engineering support packages, and other maintenance and training requirements. Following this DRDO and L&T teamed up to develop a light tank.

At the height of the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh, following the confrontation on the Kailash range on the south bank of Pangong Tso in August 2020 India and China had deployed tanks on the mountain peaks which were subsequently pulled back as part of the disengagement from both banks of the lake. It was during the standoff that the Army felt the need for a light tank to operate at 15,000 feet for easy deployment and manoeuvrability, though it initially denied any such need.

