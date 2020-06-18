India’s UNSC non-permanent seat: Modi thanks global community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is “deeply grateful” for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India’s membership of the United Nations Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity, he said.
India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council.
India’s two year term will begin on January 1, 2021.
This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.
“Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India’s membership of the UN Security Council,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
