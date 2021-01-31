India’s total active COVID-19 caseload drops to less than 1.7 lakh

The country’s total active COVID-19 caseload dropped to less than 1.7 lakh (1,69,824) on Saturday. It comprises 1.58% of India’s total positive cases.
Nine States/UTs (Union Territories) had a higher weekly positivity rate than the national average. Kerala recorded the highest, with 12.20%; followed by Chhattisgarh (7.30%), Goa (4.40%), Maharashtra (4.30 %) and Chandigarh (2.50%), a release issued by the Union Health Ministry said.
Twenty-seven States/UTs had a weekly positivity rate less than the national average. “India’s recovery rate has reached nearly 97% (96.98%) and is among the highest globally, with more than 1.04 crore people having recovered so far. Also 14,808 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours,’’ the release stated.
As per the data, Kerala reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries (6,398) in the past 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (2,613) and Karnataka (607).
Daily new cases
Kerala continued to report the highest daily new cases at 6,268, followed by Maharashtra with 2,771, while Tamil Nadu reported 509 new cases. The country’s reported 81.95% new cases are from six States and UTs and 13,083 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
The country registered 137 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and seven States/UTs accountED for 83.94% of them. Maharashtra saw the maximum of 56. followed by Kerala (22) and Punjab (11).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath