India’s total active COVID-19 caseload drops to less than 1.7 lakh

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab register maximum deaths in past 24 hours

The country’s total active COVID-19 caseload dropped to less than 1.7 lakh (1,69,824) on Saturday. It comprises 1.58% of India’s total positive cases.

Nine States/UTs (Union Territories) had a higher weekly positivity rate than the national average. Kerala recorded the highest, with 12.20%; followed by Chhattisgarh (7.30%), Goa (4.40%), Maharashtra (4.30 %) and Chandigarh (2.50%), a release issued by the Union Health Ministry said.

Twenty-seven States/UTs had a weekly positivity rate less than the national average. “India’s recovery rate has reached nearly 97% (96.98%) and is among the highest globally, with more than 1.04 crore people having recovered so far. Also 14,808 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours,’’ the release stated.

As per the data, Kerala reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries (6,398) in the past 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (2,613) and Karnataka (607).

Daily new cases

Kerala continued to report the highest daily new cases at 6,268, followed by Maharashtra with 2,771, while Tamil Nadu reported 509 new cases. The country’s reported 81.95% new cases are from six States and UTs and 13,083 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

The country registered 137 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and seven States/UTs accountED for 83.94% of them. Maharashtra saw the maximum of 56. followed by Kerala (22) and Punjab (11).