India's tiger population in 2022 was 3,167, reveals latest census data released by PM

April 09, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - Mysuru

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M. A.

The tiger popular in India was 3,167 in 2022, revealed the latest tiger census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on April 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the ‘Summary Report of Tiger Reserve in India’ at the session of commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger, at Mysuru University, in Mysuru, Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the ‘Summary Report of Tiger Reserve in India’ at the session of commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger, at Mysuru University, in Mysuru, Sunday, April 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

According to the data, the tiger population stood at 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022.

At the inaugural session of commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger', the Prime Minister also launched the 'International Big Cat Alliance', which will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world, including tiger and lion.

He also released a booklet ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision’, presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.

