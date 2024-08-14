India's successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world: President Murmu

Noting that the Lok Sabha election held earlier this year was the largest electoral exercise witnessed by humankind, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) that India's successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, President Murmu extended her heartiest greetings to the people. She said people in the country are on a mission to enable India to reclaim its rightful position on the global stage.

"The Election Commission of India should be congratulated for the smooth and flawless conduct of such a gigantic event. I thank all officials and security personnel who braved the heat and helped electors" she said.

"When such a large number of people exercise their franchise, it is a resounding vote for the idea of democracy. India's successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world," she added.

Ms. Murmu said witnessing the tri-colour being unfurled in different parts of the country is a thrilling experience."I extend to you all my heartiest Independence Day greetings. I am delighted to see the nation prepare to celebrate the 78th Independence Day. Witnessing the tri-colour unfurl on this occasion, be it at the Red Fort, at state capitals, or in local neighbourhoods, always thrills our hearts," she said.

The President recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and said patriotic and brave souls took immense risks and made supreme sacrifices. "When we hear them talking about our great nation and about the privilege of being a citizen of it, we find in their words echoes of what our great freedom fighters used to say. Then we realise that we are part of a chain that binds the dreams of those who participated in the freedom struggle and the aspirations of those who will witness the nation regaining its full glory in the years to come," she said."

"Unifying the diversity of traditions and their expressions was Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation and our lodestar. Alongside, there were great leaders like Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Babasaheb Ambedkar as well as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and many others," she added.

Ms. Murmu said all communities took part in the freedom struggle which was a nationwide movement. Among tribals, there were Tilka Manjhi, Birsa Munda, Laxman Naik, and Phulo-Jhano whose sacrifices are now being appreciated.

President Murmu said that the country has started celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and celebrations of his 150th birth anniversary next year will be an opportunity to further honour his contribution to the national re-awakening.

She noted that the country is observing Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas, a day to recall partition horrors, August 14, and added that as the great nation was divided, millions had to suffer forced migration, and lakhs of people lost their lives. "A day before we celebrate Independence Day, we recall that unparalleled human tragedy and stand with the families that were torn asunder," Ms. Murmu said.

