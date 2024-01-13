INDIA’s students demand withdrawal of NEP, reinstatement of scholarships

January 13, 2024 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - New Delhi

Sixteen student outfits of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc protested in New Delhi at Jantar Mantar on Friday demanding withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) and reinstatement of scholarships such as the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for students from minority communities.

The organisations also vowed to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The protests were organised under the banner of the ‘United Students of India’.

Apart from the NEP, the students also questioned the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and said such tests create inequality and favour students who can afford coaching and tuition. They alleged that the public education system has collapsed under the Narendra Modi regime and the States’ rights are denied in the process.

Addressing the gathering, DMK’s student wing leader and MLA C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan said education is for democracy and the BJP wants to end democracy by creating hurdles for common students from accessing higher education. He said the secular character of education and the country is under attack.

“Mr. Modi wants to change this country as a Hindutva country. But we want a country for all and everyone. It is a secular country which is being demolished by Modi by the inauguration of Ram Temple. We are not against Ram Temple. But the government should take a secular approach,” he said citing the example of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who advised former President Rajendra Prasad not to accept an invitation to inaugurate a temple. “Modi wants to be the priest of India,” he said.

The charter of demand of the protesters include enactment of Bhagat Singh National Employment Guarantee Act to ensure employment and education for all. They also resolved to fight fee hikes and demanded free, quality education from kindergarten to post-graduation. “Resist communalisation-commercialisation-centralisation of education. Uphold democratic secular progressive scientific temperament in education. Protect the rights of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and other marginalised groups and create opportunities for them in education and employment. Implement reservation policy in the private sector,” they demanded.

SFI general secretary Mayukh Biswas said dropout rates and closure of schools had increased during the last 10 years. “The Centre is suppressing the voices of dissent. Their police even questioned the students who were coming to join this agitation,” Mr. Biswas said.

Prasenjit Bose of the AISA said there are 25 crore educated unemployed people and the Modi government had filled just seven lakh posts in the last 10 years. “Twenty lakh posts are vacant with the Centre,” he said.