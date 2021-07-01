India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable, says PM Modi

New Delhi

01 July 2021 10:37 IST

The Prime Minister greeting all doctors on National Doctors’ Day

Greeting all doctors on National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 1, 2021, said India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making the planet healthier. The Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

"On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier," Mr. Modi tweeted.

He also shared an audio clip from his Mann Ki Baat broadcast last Sunday in which he talked about Doctors' Day.

"We are all grateful for the contribution of doctors in the Corona period. Our doctors have served us without caring about their lives. Therefore, this time National Doctors' Day becomes all the more special,"Mr. Modi had said in his radio broadcast.