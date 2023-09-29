India’s stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict fine example of resolve: Army Chief

September 29, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is a fine example of how we stood “steadfast and clear” towards addressing “legitimate pursuits” of our national interests, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande said on September 29.

He also stated that the resolute and firm manner with which the country stood up to the northern adversary, during the events of April-May 2020, had made the world take notice of the “political and military resolve of a rising India”.

Talking of the rise of China, Gen. Pande said possession of political, economic, technological, and military power has accorded it a new position in the world order, which it intends to lead. “With its economic heft, China has been looking at geopolitical and trade engagements as zero-sum games. Concurrently, Chinese belligerence is evident in its continuing propensity to project power outside its region, in turn presenting a threat to ‘rules-based international order’,” he stated while addressing the annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Many nations today also appear ready to take the China issue head-on, especially post-pandemic, as realisation of its predatory economic pursuits sinks in, he added.

Stating that as the nation’s influence expands, new challenges are bound to emerge, the Army Chief noted that the most important pointer for India is that the legacy challenges of unsettled borders continue and stand amplified due to “collusivity between our western and northern adversaries”.

Talking of military modernisation, Gen. Pande said the Army’s transformation endeavour stands on the edifice of five pillars, which are force restructuring and optimisation; modernisation and tech infusion; systems, processes and functions; human resource management; and jointness and integration. In this regard, he said, the Indian defence industry is rising up to the challenge. “We have 340 indigenous defence industries working towards fructification of 230 contracts by 2025, that entail an outlay of ₹2.5 lakh crore.”

Apart from weapon systems and equipment, the Army is also pursuing 47 niche technologies which we have identified for military application and 120 indigenous projects are under way to develop and absorb these niche technologies, the Army Chief said, adding that the wide participation of indigenous industry and signing of contracts under the Emergency Procurement provisions, have proved that the domestic industry has the capability and capacity to deliver solutions to meet defence requirements.