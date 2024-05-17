GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

India's spike in trade with Russia not a 'temporary phenomenon', EAM Jaishankar says

New Delhi is seeking to make progress on an investment treaty with Russia as well as signing a free trade agreement with the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union

Published - May 17, 2024 02:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. | Photo Credit: ANI

India's rise in trade with Russia should not be seen as a "temporary phenomenon" as more economic opportunities are emerging, India's Foreign Minister said on Friday.

India and Russia have a close relationship stretching back decades, and New Delhi has refused to condemn Moscow over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, urging the two sides to end the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

New Delhi has emerged as one of the top buyers of Russian sea-borne oil since Western nations imposed sanctions and halted purchases in response to the war, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

"For long, we have looked at Russia from a political or security perspective," Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said at an industry conference.

Also Read | India, Russia agree to deepen trade and economic relations

"As that country turns eastwards, fresh economic opportunities are presenting themselves ... the spike in our trade and new areas of cooperation should not be regarded as a temporary phenomenon."

Trade between India and Russia stood at $65.7 billion in the financial year ending March 2024, a 33% jump over previous year.

New Delhi is seeking to make progress on an investment treaty with Russia as well as signing a free trade agreement with the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union. The two nations are also holding talks on jointly producing military equipment.

Related Topics

Russia / trade agreements

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.